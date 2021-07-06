U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The United States was informed in advance that South Korea's military junta would deploy martial law troops to forcefully quell a 1980 pro-democracy civil uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju, declassified U.S. documents showed Tuesday.
Choi Kwang-soo, then chief of staff to interim President Choi Kyu-hah, revealed the decision when he met with U.S. Ambassador William Gleysteen on May 26, 1980, one day before the junta, led by then Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, sent troops to crack down on the uprising, according to the documents.
Chun seized power in a military coup after strongman President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his spy chief the previous year. Chun ultimately rose to become president later in 1980 after the bloody crackdown on the Gwangju uprising.
His junta sent paratroopers and ruthlessly cracked down on civilians during the nine-day revolt. Official data put the death toll at over 200, with 1,800 others wounded, while critics argue that as many as 2,000 people were killed.
"Choi said that the majority of the military commanders, including cool-headed and responsible ones such as the martial law commander, had concluded that the situation could not be allowed to tear apart much further," a U.S. diplomatic cable read.
"Therefore, the local commander, Lt. Gen. Soh, had been given discretion to re-enter the city, notifying Seoul before actually doing so," he wrote, referring to So Joon-yeol, who was in charge of the local martial law troops.
Gleysteen also noted that he was told there were some officers who had favored notifying the civilian forces before launching the operations, but others thought that it would only intensify the resistance.
"As a result, military action might be unannounced in advance. In any event, everything possible would be done to minimize the loss of life," Gleysteen quoted Choi as saying.
In the meeting with Choi, Gleysteen also expressed Washington's concerns over growing anti-American sentiment in and around the Gwangju area, amid what he described as some "broadcasts" asserting that the U.S. was involved in the military crackdown.
"We had told that such crude efforts to shift the blame to U.S. were unacceptable, and if continued, would necessitate a firm U.S. denial," he said.
The documents were released by the State Department at Seoul's request for such diplomatic materials to be used as reference in a government-led probe into the bloody crackdown on the uprising.
A lack of resources and testimonies about the uprising has left many parts of the incident unanswered, from identifying who to hold accountable and the extent of Chun's involvement to whether the military shot people down from helicopters.
Calls for uncovering the truth also came amid lingering allegations that the U.S. military might have acquiesced despite its operational control over the South Korean military.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
-
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading