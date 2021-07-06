Two black bears escape from farm, 1 shot dead
YONGIN, South Korea, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Two black bears escaped from a breeding farm in this city south of Seoul on Tuesday, with one shot dead during a search, officials said, urging the public to exercise caution.
The Asiatic black bears, each weighing about 60 kilograms, were reported missing from the farm in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to city and fire officials.
The bears are presumed to have escaped through a gap in the floor of their metal cage.
One bear, a 3-year-old male, was found about 1 km away from the farm and shot dead by hunters mobilized in the search.
The city sent a text message to nearby residents to warn them of the roaming boars.
"The farm is surrounded by hills, so it appears that the bears escaped there," a city official said.
The farm owner raises a total of about 100 bears in Yongin and nearby Yeoju.
In 2012, two bears were shot dead after escaping from the Yongin farm.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
-
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading