Two black bears escape from farm, 1 shot dead

All News 17:02 July 06, 2021

YONGIN, South Korea, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Two black bears escaped from a breeding farm in this city south of Seoul on Tuesday, with one shot dead during a search, officials said, urging the public to exercise caution.

The Asiatic black bears, each weighing about 60 kilograms, were reported missing from the farm in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to city and fire officials.

The bears are presumed to have escaped through a gap in the floor of their metal cage.

One bear, a 3-year-old male, was found about 1 km away from the farm and shot dead by hunters mobilized in the search.

The city sent a text message to nearby residents to warn them of the roaming boars.

"The farm is surrounded by hills, so it appears that the bears escaped there," a city official said.

The farm owner raises a total of about 100 bears in Yongin and nearby Yeoju.

In 2012, two bears were shot dead after escaping from the Yongin farm.

This file photo, unrelated to the article, shows an Asiatic black bear. (Yonhap)

