Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(3rd LD) S. Korea to receive 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine under exchange deal with Israel
SEOUL-- South Korea will receive 700,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer Inc. from Israel under an exchange deal, health authorities here said Tuesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the expiring COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive in the country early Wednesday and will be used for inoculation starting next week.
(2nd LD) Downpours trigger landslide, cut off power, leave 2 dead in southern parts of Korea
SEOUL-- Heavy rains that hit the southern parts of the country overnight flooded houses and farmland, and disrupted the power supply and train services, leaving two dead and forcing 120 people to evacuate, authorities said Tuesday.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the downpour swept away a woman, in her 60s, in the southwestern county of Haenam early in the morning. The authorities said she was found dead from drowning.
(LEAD) S. Korea sees steady rise in Delta variant cases, putting virus battle on edge
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed 325 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 153 cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant, health authorities said Tuesday.
The caseload of such infections reached 2,817 here, with the number of Delta cases tallied at 416, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Seoul to ban drinking at Han River parks after 10 p.m. starting Wednesday
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Tuesday it will ban drinking at Han River parks every night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting the next day.
The ban was announced Sunday as part of the central government's toughened social distancing guidelines for the capital area, which has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
SEOUL -- The United States was informed in advance that South Korea's military junta would deploy martial law troops to forcefully quell a 1980 pro-democracy civil uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju, declassified U.S. documents showed Tuesday.
Choi Kwang-soo, then chief of staff to interim President Choi Kyu-hah, revealed the decision when he met with U.S. Ambassador William Gleysteen on May 26, 1980, one day before the junta, led by then Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, sent troops to crack down on the uprising, according to the documents.
S. Korea mulls normalizing eased rules on banks' FX derivative positions
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it plans to consider normalizing eased rules on banks' foreign exchange (FX) derivative positions as FX liquidity conditions have improved amid the global economic recovery.
In March 2020, the country relaxed rules on banks' FX forward positions after the country's FX and swap markets suffered a severe dollar crunch caused by market routs over the pandemic.
(LEAD) KOSPI at renewed record high amid earnings hope
SEOUL-- South Korean stocks advanced for the second consecutive day to close at a fresh record high Tuesday as hopes for strong second-quarter corporate earnings drove up tech stocks. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 12 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 3,305.21 points.
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading