U.S., Chinese envoys for N. Korea hold phone talks: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Sung Kim, Special U.S. representative for North Korea, held phone talks with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, the State Department said.
The call between Kim and China's Liu Xiaoming apparently marks the first of its kind since Kim was named the special envoy in May.
"I can confirm that a call took place," a department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency without elaborating.
The call comes after Kim sought to reach out to the North during his recent trip to South Korea that the U.S. is willing to meet with the North "anytime, anywhere without preconditions."
Kim's outreach marked the latest U.S. overture to Pyongyang, which had remained unresponsive to two previous U.S. attempts to engage.
Liu emphasized the need to resolve the issue diplomatically, according to an earlier report.
"Liu was quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as telling Kim that the problems should be solved in a 'phased and synchronized' fashion, suggesting Beijing would allow Pyongyang to get rid of its nuclear weapons step by step while gaining concessions," said the report by Japan's Kyodo News.
