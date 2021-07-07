Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 07, 2021

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Daily coronavirus cases over 1,000, 4th wave of pandemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Daily coronavirus cases surge past 1,000 again after six months (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily coronavirus cases over 1,000 again (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Daily coronavirus cases over 1,000 again, 4th wave of pandemic (Segye Times)
-- Daily coronavirus cases reach 1,100 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Daily coronavirus cases reach 1,145 as of 9 p.m. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Daily coronavirus cases over 1,000, delta variants triple (Hankyoreh)
-- Daily coronavirus cases surge past 1,000 again after six months (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Daily coronavirus cases over 1,000 again after half-year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New coronavirus cases over 1,100 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea and Israel to swap 700,000 Pfizer vaccines (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Nak-yon: Korea needs a leader who can handle external issues (Korea Herald)
-- Johnson to lift COVID curbs in England (Korea Times)
