Korean-language dailies

-- Virus cases over 1,000 for 2nd day, super strong distancing rules under consideration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't sits on its hands on reinforcing social distancing when cases reached peak, again one step behind (Kookmin Daily)

-- Daily virus cases could reach 2,000, Level 4 'shutdown' to happen at this rate (Donga Ilbo)

-- Greater Seoul area alone reports 1,000 cases, gov't dilly-dallying on reinforcing virus response (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily virus cases in 1,000s again, carelessness brings 4th wave of pandemic (Segye Times)

-- 1,200 cases for 2nd straight day, gathering ban of 3 or more people can happen at this rate (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hasty move to lift 5 people gathering ban makes 700-meter-long line (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Highest distancing level under consideration after assessing 2-3 more days (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't with no foresight brings another wave of pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Virus control collapses as gathering ban of 3 or more people in offing (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- After 69 cases reported at Hyundai department store, 100,000 people subject to testing (Korea Economic Daily)

