Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea reports over 1,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest tally so far this year: gov't

All News 08:33 July 07, 2021
People wait in line to be tested for the novel coronavirus at a temporary testing site in Seoul on July 6, 2021. South Korea confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on the day for the first time in six months. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!