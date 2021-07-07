Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 07, 2021

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/22 Cloudy 30

Suwon 29/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/23 Rain 80

Chuncheon 30/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 28/22 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/23 Rain 70

Gwangju 27/24 Rain 70

Jeju 31/27 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/23 Rain 70

Busan 27/24 Rain 80

