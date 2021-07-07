Moon to hold virtual summit with Dutch PM on cooperation in semiconductor sector
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to hold summit talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday afternoon, with the partnership in the semiconductors industry high on the agenda, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Cooperation on renewable energy is also the main topic of their first summit in 2 1/2 years.
The leaders will discuss ways for expanding cooperation on the global stage on the basis of a "comprehensive future-oriented partnership" forged in 2016 between the two countries, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In particular, the Netherlands is a powerhouse in semiconductors equipment. It is home to ASML, the world's sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, a main tool in manufacturing chips.
As South Korea is a global leader in the chipmaking sector, the two sides have great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation for stability in global supply chains, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Among other agenda items are the COVID-19 pandemic and the Korean Peninsula security situations.
The Netherlands is South Korea's second-largest trade partner in Europe after Germany.
Moon and Rutte had bilateral talks in Buenos Aires in December 2018 on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. They also met in South Korea's eastern county of Pyeongchang in February 2018, when the Dutch leader attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics there.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months