Seoul stocks open lower amid growing virus woes
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday as a surge in new coronavirus cases weighed down investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 14.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to trade at 3,290.29 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
South Korean stocks got off to a weak start after health authorities said the daily virus caseload topped 1,200 to reach a record high for this year.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics, which earlier estimated better-than-expected second quarter earnings, fell 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.8 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged down 0.11 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.85 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver gained 1.22 percent, and rival Kakao advanced 2.54 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics rose 0.82 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,137.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.3 won from the previous session's close.
