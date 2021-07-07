(LEAD) Hyundai launches 1st electrified Genesis model
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Wednesday launched the first electrified model under its independent Genesis brand in the domestic market to meet growing demand for such vehicles.
The G80 sedan equipped with an 87.2 kilowatt-hour battery can travel up to 427 kilometers on a single charge, Hyundai said in a statement.
The sedan, only available with all-wheel drive, is capable of producing up to 370 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 4.9 seconds, it said.
A 400V/800V multi rapid charging system has been applied to allow the vehicle to be charged up to 80 percent in 22 minutes, and the vehicle-to-load function allows external device charging.
Drivers can opt for a solar roof attached to the roofline that can generate an average of 730 watt-hours of electricity per day.
The company has yet to decide on the timeframe for the pure electric G80's overseas launches, a company spokesman said.
The electrified G80 is priced at 82.8 million won (US$72,860) in the domestic market, which can go down depending on state subsidies. Central and provincial government subsidies reach up to 15 million won for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.
Hyundai plans to launch the GV60 electric crossover built on a dedicated platform, also applied to Hyundai Motor's all-electric Ioniq 5, in major markets later this year.
The Genesis lineup is composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles.
In the first half, Genesis vehicle sales jumped 33 percent to 72,710 units in the domestic market from 48,886 units a year earlier as consumers choose high-end models over mass-market brands.
Genesis models accounted for 19 percent of Hyundai's domestic sales of 386,095 units in the first six months of this year.
Given the current sales pace, Genesis models' local sales are expected to reach 150,000 units this year. Last year, Hyundai sold 108,384 Genesis models domestically.
