Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wedsday.
-----------------
(LEAD) coronavirus-additional cases
(LEAD) New cases most since late Dec., virus curbs extended for 1 week
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 8-11; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases spiked by the most since late December on Wednesday, fanning fears of a fourth wave of outbreaks over the summer.
Health authorities decided to extend current distancing curbs in the greater Seoul area for one week but warned of further tougher measures unless the current situation is brought under control.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon urges swift measures to trace COVID-19 infections amid another wave of pandemic
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Wednesday to step up efforts to speedily trace COVID-19 infections amid a sharp hike in confirmed cases.
He called for the establishment of more temporary testing centers in areas with many residents or visitors and swift mobilization of military personnel, police officers and civil servants to that end, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
-----------------
S Korea-virus cases
S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday recorded over 1,200 new daily COVID-19 cases, marking the second-highest tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country and raising concerns of the potential emergence of a fourth pandemic wave, the government announced.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during a daily interagency meeting on the nation's coronavirus response. Kim also said that the government's current distancing rules will be extended for an additional week.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics-Q2 earnings guidance
(LEAD) Samsung expects estimate-beating Q2 earnings on robust chip biz
(ATTN: ADDS photos, more info in paras 5-6, 8-20)
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday expected market estimate-beating second-quarter earnings as its semiconductor business apparently offset a tepid performance from its mobile business.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 12.5 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, up 53.4 percent from a year ago.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 17-19, 22, photo; CORRECTS figure in para 4)
SEOUL -- Supergroup BTS rewrote its chart record on Wednesday as its upbeat summer number "Butter" retained the top spot on Billboard's main singles chart for the sixth consecutive week.
""Butter" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a sixth consecutive week," Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time) on its Twitter account.
-----------------
Current account surplus widens in May on robust exports
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus sharply widened in May as exports maintained strong growth and companies received dividends from overseas affiliates, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The current account surplus reached US$10.97 billion in May, widening from a surplus of $1.91 billion the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK). The current account is the broadest measure of cross-border trade.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police