S. Korea's REIT market grows 22 pct in 2020
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean real estate investment trusts (REITs) saw their assets jump nearly 22 percent in 2020 from a year earlier amid a robust property market, government data showed Wednesday.
A total of 282 REITs had some 63 trillion won (US$55.5 billion) in combined assets as of the end of December, up 21.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the land ministry.
The number of REITs was also up 13.7 percent from a year earlier.
REITs, which can be traded on major exchanges, invest in real estate to be traded on major exchanges and provide investors with stakes in real estate, such as office buildings, apartments and hotels.
The rate of return on REITs in operation came to 8.33 percent as of end-December, with that for all REITs, including dissolved ones, reaching 12.23 percent.
Of the total REITs, listed ones registered an average yield of 7.13 percent over the cited period.
Six REITs were newly listed last year, with SK REIT and several others seeking to get listings in the second half of the year, according to the ministry.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police