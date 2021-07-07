Samsung Heavy to cooperate with midsized shipbuilder in smart ship sector
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has signed a deal with a local midsized shipbuilder to support technologies for smart ships.
Samsung Heavy Industries said it will share its SVESSEL, a smart ship system that it developed independently, with Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. to have the competitive edge in the midsized ship market.
Samsung Heavy Industries said the technology cooperation is considered a new cooperative model between large shipbuilders and midsized shipbuilders.
Late last year, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, the main creditor of Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering, finalized a 160 billion-won (US$140.8 million) deal with local steelmaker Dongil Steel Co. to sell the midsized shipbuilder.
The midsized shipbuilder has the capacity to build 1,800 TEU container carriers.
