Samsung Heavy to cooperate with midsized shipbuilder in smart ship sector

All News 13:52 July 07, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has signed a deal with a local midsized shipbuilder to support technologies for smart ships.

Samsung Heavy Industries said it will share its SVESSEL, a smart ship system that it developed independently, with Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. to have the competitive edge in the midsized ship market.

Samsung Heavy Industries said the technology cooperation is considered a new cooperative model between large shipbuilders and midsized shipbuilders.

Late last year, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, the main creditor of Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering, finalized a 160 billion-won (US$140.8 million) deal with local steelmaker Dongil Steel Co. to sell the midsized shipbuilder.

The midsized shipbuilder has the capacity to build 1,800 TEU container carriers.

Officials from Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. pose for a photo holding a bilateral cooperation agreement on July 7, 2021, in this photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

