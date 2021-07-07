Civil servant fined for lying about visits to COVID-19-hit facilities
DAEJEON, July 7 (Yonhap) -- A civil servant was fined heavily Wednesday for failing to disclose his visits to COVID-19 clusters before testing positive for the coronavirus.
The 24-year-old official, whose identity was withheld, was sentenced to a fine of 20 million won (US$17,600) by the Daejeon District Court in the central city of Daejeon for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.
Twenty million won is the maximum amount of fine stipulated by the infectious disease control law for obstructing epidemiological investigations.
The official, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January this year, was indicted for failing to tell epidemiological investigators about his earlier visits to two religious facilities hit by massive outbreaks of the coronavirus.
The official allegedly visited the so-called Back to Jerusalem Center in Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, and a church in Daejeon between November and December last year. At that time, health authorities were struggling to contain clusters of COVID-19 infections traced to the two facilities.
"The defendant disregarded the national and public efforts to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. It is very likely that any act of obstructing epidemiological investigations can be condemned," the court said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police