Seoul to reduce bus, subway schedules by 20 pct after 10 p.m.
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Wednesday the city will reduce bus and subway schedules by 20 percent after 10 p.m. to stem the recent resurgence of COVID-19.
At a press briefing, Oh said bus schedules will be scaled back starting Thursday and subway schedules starting Friday.
"We are asking people to refrain from non-essential travel as much as possible," he said.
The city government took similar action late last year during the third wave of the pandemic by cutting public transportation by 30 percent after 9 p.m.
The capital city reported 583 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the biggest number since the start of the pandemic, as the virus has spread especially among people in their 20s and 30s who have largely been ineligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The country as a whole reported 1,212 new cases, the second-highest after 1,240 on Dec. 25.
