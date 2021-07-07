Justice ministry pushes to grant long-term stay permit to foreign talent

Under the system, foreign employees working legally in the country at least for five years on the Non-Professional (E-9), Maritime Crew (E-10) or Work and Visit (H-2) visa are allowed to acquire the E-7-4 visa for extended stay when meeting the requirements, such as in skillfulness. Currently 1,250 people hold the visa, and the ministry is looking to increase the number to 2,000 by 2025.

