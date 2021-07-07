UNC temporarily suspends tours to Panmunjom over COVID-19 concerns
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), after two of its members came into contact with a coronavirus patient.
"Once we are certain that there is no additional risk to our force or the ROK population, we will resume JSA orientations," the U.S.-led command said in a Facebook post. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
The suspension comes as South Korea is struggling to contain the spread of the new virus, with daily new infections jumping to the highest level since late last year, when a third wave of outbreaks peaked in the country.
Tours to Panmunjom had resumed in April after a monthslong suspension due to the COVID-19 situation in line with U.S. Forces Korea's eased social distancing guidelines for its personnel.
