KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 16,550 DN 250
AmoreG 63,700 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 232,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 20,550 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,700 DN 100
Daesang 27,300 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,880 DN 120
NEXENTIRE 9,730 DN 270
CHONGKUNDANG 136,500 DN 1,500
KCC 328,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 129,500 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 62,200 UP 400
JWPHARMA 31,150 UP 800
CJ 102,500 DN 2,500
SK hynix 123,500 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 644,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 59,200 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,350 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,100 DN 150
Kogas 36,600 DN 800
Hanwha 31,200 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 21,450 DN 150
TaihanElecWire 3,015 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 25,300 DN 550
LGInt 31,500 DN 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,020 DN 70
LG Corp. 100,000 0
SamyangFood 91,000 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,800 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 452,500 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 1,138,000 DN 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,210 DN 40
KAL 31,500 DN 750
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,000 UP 2,000
BoryungPharm 23,150 DN 50
L&L 14,050 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,700 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,600 DN 900
Shinsegae 278,500 DN 6,000
