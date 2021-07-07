KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 314,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 95,900 DN 2,600
DL 79,300 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,350 DN 250
KIA CORP. 87,800 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,000 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,200 DN 700
HITEJINRO 35,950 DN 900
Yuhan 65,100 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 180,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 104,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 39,200 DN 150
GCH Corp 34,600 DN 300
LotteChilsung 141,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 DN 300
POSCO 339,500 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 54,500 DN 600
Hyosung 102,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 80,800 DN 400
NHIS 12,600 DN 150
DongwonInd 258,000 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 52,100 DN 400
LS 69,200 DN 1,900
GC Corp 333,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,310 DN 150
SKC 160,500 UP 6,000
GS E&C 42,950 DN 750
GS Retail 37,250 DN 200
Ottogi 539,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 37,550 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 UP 2,000
F&F Holdings 37,350 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 4,815 DN 5
HtlShilla 93,900 DN 3,300
Hanmi Science 83,500 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 188,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 107,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 231,500 DN 5,500
OCI 119,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,400 DN 400
