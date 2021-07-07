KorZinc 436,000 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 6,850 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 85,100 DN 2,400

IS DONGSEO 59,400 DN 1,200

S-Oil 105,500 DN 4,500

LG Innotek 232,000 UP 4,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,000 DN 3,000

HMM 47,200 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 96,600 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 218,000 DN 5,000

Mobis 282,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,500 UP 200

S-1 82,400 DN 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 UP 200

KSOE 129,000 DN 4,000

Handsome 40,300 DN 1,200

ZINUS 106,000 UP 1,500

Hanchem 243,500 UP 500

DWS 43,650 DN 200

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

KEPCO 24,850 DN 250

SamsungSecu 44,100 DN 350

KG DONGBU STL 17,200 DN 150

SKTelecom 314,500 DN 2,500

SNT MOTIV 68,400 UP 800

HyundaiElev 52,000 DN 600

COWAY 79,000 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 UP 700

KUMHOTIRE 7,270 DN 160

Hanon Systems 16,800 UP 100

SK 275,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 65,200 DN 1,800

DONGSUH 30,200 DN 100

SamsungEng 23,350 DN 800

IBK 10,400 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 133,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 8,390 UP 200

SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 300

CheilWorldwide 25,250 UP 500

(MORE)