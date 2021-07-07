KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 436,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,850 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 85,100 DN 2,400
IS DONGSEO 59,400 DN 1,200
S-Oil 105,500 DN 4,500
LG Innotek 232,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 261,000 DN 3,000
HMM 47,200 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 96,600 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 218,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 282,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,500 UP 200
S-1 82,400 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 UP 200
KSOE 129,000 DN 4,000
Handsome 40,300 DN 1,200
ZINUS 106,000 UP 1,500
Hanchem 243,500 UP 500
DWS 43,650 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
KEPCO 24,850 DN 250
SamsungSecu 44,100 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 17,200 DN 150
SKTelecom 314,500 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 68,400 UP 800
HyundaiElev 52,000 DN 600
COWAY 79,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 7,270 DN 160
Hanon Systems 16,800 UP 100
SK 275,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 65,200 DN 1,800
DONGSUH 30,200 DN 100
SamsungEng 23,350 DN 800
IBK 10,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 133,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 8,390 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 25,250 UP 500
(MORE)
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police