KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,500 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 834,000 DN 5,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 19,900 DN 800
LG Uplus 14,750 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,000 DN 1,000
KT&G 83,600 DN 600
DHICO 25,350 DN 700
Doosanfc 49,950 DN 650
LG Display 23,800 DN 450
Kangwonland 26,550 DN 750
NAVER 417,500 UP 8,000
Kakao 161,000 UP 3,500
KIWOOM 124,000 DN 2,500
DSME 34,950 DN 750
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,550 DN 140
DongwonF&B 222,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 43,400 DN 1,100
LGH&H 1,743,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 872,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 54,400 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,300 0
LGELECTRONICS 165,000 DN 5,000
Celltrion 266,500 DN 500
Huchems 23,250 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,500 DN 3,000
KIH 96,900 DN 1,800
LOTTE Himart 35,150 DN 700
GS 45,750 DN 1,250
CJ CGV 30,100 DN 1,850
LIG Nex1 44,150 DN 200
Fila Holdings 55,000 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 207,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 3,655 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 244,000 DN 2,000
