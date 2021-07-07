KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 10,600 DN 100
SK Innovation 272,500 DN 4,500
POONGSAN 37,600 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 52,800 DN 1,000
Hansae 22,700 DN 650
LG HAUSYS 109,500 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 42,300 DN 900
CSWIND 78,900 DN 400
GKL 16,650 DN 450
KOLON IND 80,400 UP 900
HanmiPharm 345,500 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 7,530 DN 170
emart 158,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY514 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 DN 600
HANJINKAL 66,300 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 61,000 DN 200
CUCKOO 121,000 DN 3,000
COSMAX 136,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 63,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 66,000 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 50,200 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,350 UP 150
Netmarble 136,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68900 DN1900
ORION 120,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,600 DN 300
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 256,500 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 32,800 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 881,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 487,000 UP 19,500
SKBS 165,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 150
HYBE 297,500 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 199,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 153,500 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 100
Daewoong 40,050 DN 4,250
(END)
