FOOSUNG 10,600 DN 100

SK Innovation 272,500 DN 4,500

POONGSAN 37,600 DN 550

KBFinancialGroup 52,800 DN 1,000

Hansae 22,700 DN 650

LG HAUSYS 109,500 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 42,300 DN 900

CSWIND 78,900 DN 400

GKL 16,650 DN 450

KOLON IND 80,400 UP 900

HanmiPharm 345,500 DN 5,000

BNK Financial Group 7,530 DN 170

emart 158,000 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY514 00 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 DN 600

HANJINKAL 66,300 DN 1,700

DoubleUGames 61,000 DN 200

CUCKOO 121,000 DN 3,000

COSMAX 136,000 UP 1,500

MANDO 63,500 DN 800

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 845,000 DN 5,000

INNOCEAN 66,000 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 50,200 DN 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,350 UP 150

Netmarble 136,000 DN 2,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68900 DN1900

ORION 120,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,600 DN 300

BGF Retail 168,000 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 256,500 DN 3,000

HDC-OP 32,800 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 881,000 0

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 487,000 UP 19,500

SKBS 165,000 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 150

HYBE 297,500 DN 4,500

SK ie technology 199,000 UP 6,000

DL E&C 153,500 UP 500

LX HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 100

Daewoong 40,050 DN 4,250

(END)