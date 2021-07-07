S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 7, 2021
All News 16:32 July 07, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.904 0.937 -3.3
2-year TB 1.252 1.301 -4.9
3-year TB 1.410 1.465 -5.5
10-year TB 2.039 2.119 -8.0
2-year MSB 1.250 1.304 -5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.915 1.964 -4.9
91-day CD 0.690 0.690 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
Most Saved
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months
-
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200