Head of labor umbrella group grilled by police over 'illegal' rallies
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's largest labor umbrella group was summoned by police on Wednesday for questioning over "illegal" rallies that took place in Seoul between May and June despite COVID-19-related warnings by health authorities.
According to officials at Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station, Yang Kyung-soo, chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), was grilled as a suspect for about four hours, beginning at 10 a.m., on charges of organizing several workers' rallies over the past two months in violation of the assembly and infectious disease prevention laws.
Yang was reportedly questioned about alleged illegalities committed during a May Day rally, a KCTU rally on June 9 to set up a memorial altar for industrial disaster victims, a protest rally of about 4,000 parcel delivery workers on June 15-16 and a joint memorial service by about 300 KCTU members on June 19 for industrial disaster victims.
Many KCTU-affiliated workers attending the four rallies were accused of engaging in physical clashes with riot police and violating the rally attendance caps permitted by quarantine authorities.
Last Saturday's rally, which brought together an estimated 8,000 KCTU members in the central Seoul district of Jongno to demand better working conditions and a higher minimum wage, was not included in the questioning of Yang, police officials said. A 52-member police team has reportedly been investigating possible quarantine violations by the Saturday rally participants.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Russians leave N. Korea en masse amid global pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases surge over 1,000 for first time in six months
-
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200