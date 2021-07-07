Full text of joint press statement by S. Korean, Dutch leaders

7. Both countries will strengthen their cooperation in the field of low carbon green economy and digital economic innovation. They aim to create a proactive partnership in the fields of renewable energy, hydrogen economy, solar and wind energy, smart agriculture, semiconductors and digital economy. In particular, both countries agreed to strengthen their cooperation on semiconductor supply chain, recognizing each other as core partners in the field of semiconductors. In doing so, they use their shared strength in progressive industries to successfully assume a leading role in the area of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

