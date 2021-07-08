Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea reported the highest daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the nation early last year on Thursday as the country braces for another wave of the pandemic, prompting authorities to consider imposing tougher virus curbs.
The country recorded 1,275 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,227 local infections, raising the total caseload to 164,028, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Thursday, dismissing rumors about his health.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where Kim Il-sung's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, a day after rumors surfaced in South Korea that Kim fell unconscious after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and his uncle Kim Pyong-il had forced him from power.
-----------------
(LEAD) Tax revenue up 10.8 tln won in May amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea's tax revenue increased 10.8 trillion won (US$9.5 billion) in May from a year earlier amid an accelerating economic recovery and a boom in property and stock markets, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The country collected 28.4 trillion won in taxes in May, compared with 17.6 trillion won the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
Households' excess funds fall in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Excess funds held by South Korean households and nonprofit agencies fell in the first quarter from a year earlier as banks tightened lending rules, the central bank said Thursday.
Net financial funds -- the value of financial assets minus financial liabilities -- held by local households and nonprofit organizations serving households amounted to 44 trillion won (US$38.5 billion) in the first quarter, down from 65.9 trillion won a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
8 more soldiers at Army boot camp test positive for virus
SEOUL -- Eight more newly enlisted soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total of recent infections at an Army boot camp to 61, the defense ministry said Thursday, as South Korea braces for another wave of infections.
The conscripts at the Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after 53 others were found to be infected the previous day, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Top court upholds prison terms for 3 ex-spy chiefs in illegal NIS funds case
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld rulings for three former National Intelligence Service (NIS) chiefs convicted of providing illegal funds to the office of then President Park Geun-hye.
The three chiefs -- Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byong-ho -- were indicted on charges of sending 3.5 billion won (US$3.1 million) from the agency's special activities funds to Cheong Wa Dae on a monthly basis while in office.
-----------------
Releases of video content increase in H1 amid protracted pandemic
SEOUL -- The number of video content evaluated by the local media rating authority increased more than 80 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago amid the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The Korea Media Rating Board (KMRB) reviewed 6,784 shows for online streaming platforms and video-on-demand services in the first six months of 2021, up 81.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the data by the KMRB.
-----------------
POSCO Chemical to build new cathode materials plant
SEOUL -- South Korean secondary battery materials maker POSCO Chemical Co. said Thursday it will built a new cathode materials plant to meet rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
The unit of South Korean steel giant POSCO said it will start to invest around 600 billion won (US$525 million) from 2022 to build the plant with an annual capacity of 60,000 tons in the southeastern port of Pohang.
-----------------
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200