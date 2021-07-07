Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Legochem Biosciences to raise 160 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:26 July 07, 2021

SEOUL, JULY 7 (Yonhap) -- Legochem Biosciences Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 160 billion won (US$140.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3 million preferred shares at a price of 3,013,180 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#LegoChem Biosciences Inc.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!