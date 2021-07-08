N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Thursday, dismissing rumors about his health.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where Kim Il-sung's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun at 0:00 on Thursday," it said.
Earlier in the week, rumors spread that Kim was unconscious after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and that a coup led by his uncle Kim Pyong-il had forced him from power. South Korea's spy agency dismissed such rumors as groundless.
Such rumors have been dismissed as Kim reappeared in public.
"At the halls where Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il lie in state the General Secretary made a bow of best wishes to the President and the Chairman who performed undying feats before the country, the people, the times and the revolution with their profound ideas and theories, extraordinary leadership ability and sweeping revolutionary practices," the KCNA said.
The visit was to mark the anniversary of the death of Kim Il-sung in 1994. Leader Kim Jong-un has paid tribute on his late grandfather's death anniversary every year since he took power in 2012, with the exception of 2018.
The KCNA reported that members of the political bureau of the central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the Party central leadership organ visited the mausoleum, but it did not release any photos or names of officials accompanying Kim.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
