Samsung Display workers end strike
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co. on Thursday signed a wage agreement with its labor union as some of its unionized workers have been staging strikes for the first time in the company's history.
The union on Monday accepted the company's proposal of a 4.5 percent raise, which was approved by 83 percent of its members in a vote.
The agreement came after six union representatives began industrial actions on June 21, demanding a 6.8 percent hike in base pay, in the first-ever walkout at the world's largest mobile display maker.
The strike was the first among electronics affiliates of Samsung Group.
It was also the first walkout at a Samsung company since Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, pledged to discard the "no labor union" policy in May last year.
Samsung Display's union was launched in February last year under the Federation of Korean Trade Unions. It has about 2,400 members, or 10 percent of the total company workers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200