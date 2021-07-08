Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 08, 2021

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Rain 60

Incheon 28/23 Rain 60

Suwon 30/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 27/22 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/24 Rain 60

Gwangju 28/24 Rain 60

Jeju 31/26 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/24 Rain 60

Busan 28/24 Rain 60

