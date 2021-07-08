KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
OCI 115,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 259,000 DN 2,000
LG HAUSYS 104,500 DN 5,000
KorZinc 434,000 DN 2,000
AMOREPACIFIC 247,500 UP 3,500
CJ 100,500 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 59,900 DN 2,300
JWPHARMA 30,700 DN 450
LGInt 31,150 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 21,650 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 2,900 DN 115
Hyundai M&F INS 25,450 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,900 DN 450
KIA CORP. 86,900 DN 900
SK hynix 121,500 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 636,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,700 DN 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,000 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 213,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,450 DN 650
Kogas 35,400 DN 1,200
Hanwha 30,500 DN 700
DL 78,900 DN 400
Daesang 26,950 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,980 UP 100
ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 200
NEXENTIRE 9,460 DN 270
CHONGKUNDANG 134,000 DN 2,500
KCC 318,000 DN 10,000
SKBP 130,000 UP 500
AmoreG 62,000 DN 1,700
HyundaiMtr 229,500 DN 2,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 104,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 38,950 DN 250
HITEJINRO 35,500 DN 450
BukwangPharm 20,500 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 71,700 DN 3,000
Daewoong 38,500 DN 1,550
SamyangFood 90,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 DN 400
