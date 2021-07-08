Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

July 08, 2021

CJ CheilJedang 446,000 DN 6,500
TaekwangInd 1,109,000 DN 29,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,110 DN 100
KAL 31,000 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,850 DN 170
LG Corp. 98,400 DN 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 159,000 UP 10,000
BoryungPharm 22,550 DN 600
L&L 13,700 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,600 0
Shinsegae 276,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 310,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 92,900 DN 3,000
Yuhan 63,500 DN 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 99,500 DN 5,000
GCH Corp 33,900 DN 700
LotteChilsung 140,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 38,450 DN 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,150 DN 150
POSCO 339,500 0
DB INSURANCE 55,000 UP 500
SamsungElec 79,900 DN 900
NHIS 12,500 DN 100
DongwonInd 255,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 50,900 DN 1,200
LS 69,300 UP 100
GC Corp 327,500 DN 5,500
Hyosung 104,000 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 732,000 DN 17,000
KPIC 228,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,290 DN 20
SKC 158,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 36,700 DN 550
Ottogi 534,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 37,100 DN 450
F&F Holdings 36,850 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,830 UP 15
GS E&C 42,150 DN 800
(MORE)

