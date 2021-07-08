Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 July 08, 2021

HtlShilla 92,800 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 84,300 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 182,000 DN 6,500
Hanssem 106,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 126,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,900 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 55,700 DN 700
SamsungHvyInd 6,700 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 DN 3,900
IS DONGSEO 58,400 DN 1,000
S-Oil 101,000 DN 4,500
LG Innotek 228,500 DN 3,500
HMM 45,650 DN 1,550
HYUNDAI WIA 90,400 DN 6,200
KumhoPetrochem 216,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 281,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 3,700
S-1 83,400 UP 1,000
ZINUS 103,000 DN 3,000
Hanchem 237,000 DN 6,500
DWS 42,400 DN 1,250
KEPCO 24,500 DN 350
SamsungSecu 43,900 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 17,250 UP 50
SKTelecom 317,000 UP 2,500
SNT MOTIV 66,700 DN 1,700
HyundaiElev 50,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 184,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,500 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 6,930 DN 340
Hanon Systems 16,350 DN 450
SK 272,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 65,300 UP 100
Handsome 40,200 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 77,800 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,300 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 150
SamsungEng 22,850 DN 500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!