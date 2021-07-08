KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 92,800 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 84,300 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 182,000 DN 6,500
Hanssem 106,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 126,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,900 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 55,700 DN 700
SamsungHvyInd 6,700 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 DN 3,900
IS DONGSEO 58,400 DN 1,000
S-Oil 101,000 DN 4,500
LG Innotek 228,500 DN 3,500
HMM 45,650 DN 1,550
HYUNDAI WIA 90,400 DN 6,200
KumhoPetrochem 216,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 281,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 3,700
S-1 83,400 UP 1,000
ZINUS 103,000 DN 3,000
Hanchem 237,000 DN 6,500
DWS 42,400 DN 1,250
KEPCO 24,500 DN 350
SamsungSecu 43,900 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 17,250 UP 50
SKTelecom 317,000 UP 2,500
SNT MOTIV 66,700 DN 1,700
HyundaiElev 50,500 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 184,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,500 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 6,930 DN 340
Hanon Systems 16,350 DN 450
SK 272,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 65,300 UP 100
Handsome 40,200 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 77,800 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 111,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,300 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 150
SamsungEng 22,850 DN 500
(MORE)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200
-
(LEAD) Seoul to reduce public transport, expand testing as COVID-19 cases reach new high