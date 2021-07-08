KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 130,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 8,140 DN 250
SAMSUNG CARD 35,400 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 24,850 DN 400
KT 32,500 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 19,550 DN 350
LG Uplus 14,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,100 DN 900
KT&G 83,000 DN 600
DHICO 25,250 DN 100
Doosanfc 47,000 DN 2,950
LG Display 23,500 DN 300
Kangwonland 25,850 DN 700
NAVER 422,000 UP 4,500
Kakao 163,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 834,000 0
KIWOOM 122,000 DN 2,000
DSME 33,300 DN 1,650
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,480 DN 70
DongwonF&B 225,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 42,000 DN 1,400
LGH&H 1,763,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 859,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 52,600 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,500 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,600 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 160,000 DN 5,000
Celltrion 266,000 DN 500
Huchems 23,000 DN 250
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 DN 1,700
KIH 97,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 34,450 DN 700
GS 44,700 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 29,750 DN 350
LIG Nex1 42,350 DN 1,800
Fila Holdings 55,000 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,500 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,650 DN 350
(MORE)
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200
(LEAD) Seoul to reduce public transport, expand testing as COVID-19 cases reach new high