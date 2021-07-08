KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,520 DN 135
FOOSUNG 11,100 UP 500
SK Innovation 269,000 DN 3,500
POONGSAN 37,850 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 52,300 DN 500
Hansae 22,450 DN 250
Youngone Corp 41,850 DN 450
CSWIND 76,800 DN 2,100
GKL 16,400 DN 250
KOLON IND 78,800 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 343,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,490 DN 40
emart 155,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY501 00 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 56,000 DN 1,400
HANJINKAL 64,700 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 60,700 DN 300
CUCKOO 120,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 133,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 61,800 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 863,000 UP 18,000
INNOCEAN 64,600 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 48,450 DN 1,750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,050 DN 300
Netmarble 135,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S67100 DN1800
ORION 118,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,200 DN 400
BGF Retail 168,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 251,000 DN 5,500
HDC-OP 31,750 DN 1,050
HYOSUNG TNC 891,000 UP 10,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 491,500 UP 4,500
SKBS 157,500 DN 7,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 0
HYBE 294,000 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 205,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 152,000 DN 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,850 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,500 DN 2,000
(END)
