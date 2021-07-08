Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Two KBO games canceled under COVID-19 protocols

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean baseball games were canceled on Thursday after a guest at a Seoul hotel recently used by two clubs tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the positive case came from a hotel where the Hanwha Eagles stayed from last Friday to Monday, and the NC Dinos stayed from Monday to Wednesday.

These two clubs were visiting Seoul for road games.

Members of both teams will undergo tests. And while contact tracing and epidemiological studies are underway, the KBO canceled Thursday's game between the Dinos and the Doosan Bears in Seoul, and another between the Eagles and the Kia Tigers in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of the capital. The league said these games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The KBO had also canceled two games on June 29 after a coach from the KT Wiz and a scout for the Bears tested positive for the virus.

This July 1, 2021, file photo shows fans at a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game between the home team Kia Tigers and the NC Dinos at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

#KBO #baseball #coronavirus
