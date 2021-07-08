Korea Aerospace wins 755 bln-won plane parts deal from Britain
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has received a 754.6 billion-won (US$663 million) airplane parts order from Britain.
Under the deal, KAI will supply single aisle wing parts to an identified British aircraft company from January 2026 to December 2030, the company said in a regulatory filing.
KAI reported a net profit of 11.9 billion won in the January-March quarter, down 85 percent from 79.5 billion won a year earlier due to the coronavirus impact on its business.
KAI used to win deals to manufacture wing and body parts for passenger jets made by Airbus and Boeing, but the deals have dried up since early last year due to the pandemic.
KAI projected Airbus and Boeing will place orders for parts from the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, respectively, as more COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered worldwide.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
(LEAD) S. Korea records 2nd-highest daily COVID-19 cases of over 1,200
-
(LEAD) Seoul to reduce public transport, expand testing as COVID-19 cases reach new high