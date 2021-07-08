Sugentech to raise 15 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:55 July 08, 2021
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Sugentech Inc. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 15 billion won(US$13.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 738,905 preferred shares at a price of 20,300 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
