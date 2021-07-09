Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Social distancing in capital area likely to be raised to Level 4 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cases hit record high of 1,275, greater Seoul area expected to be placed under Level 4 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gatherings of 3 or more people likely to be banned starting tomorrow, 'lockdown' becomes reality (Donga Ilbo)
-- Greater Seoul area under Level 4 starting Monday, curfew virtually placed after 6 p.m. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nighttime curfew in capital area imminent (Segye Times)
-- Gatherings of three or more people in capital area expected to be banned starting Saturday (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ban on gatherings of 3 or more people to be banned starting tomorrow at earliest (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Virus cases hit record high, S. Korea to decide on raising to Level 4 today (Hankyoreh)
-- 3 or more people cannot meet starting tomorrow at earliest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Autos, steelmakers face labor-cost shock as supreme court orders direct employment of outsourced workers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Small businesses' loans reach critical level as 'debt bomb' grows (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Covid cases hit record 1,275 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea delays stronger COVID-19 measures despite record rise in cases (Korea Herald)
-- Experts call for strongest social distancing measures (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases most since pandemic hit, tougher curbs eyed in greater Seoul