Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. premier inspects economic sites, indicating his exclusion from recent reshuffle
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun made field inspection visits to economic sites, state media said Tuesday, confirming that he has been spared from a recent reshuffle carried out to fire officials responsible for causing a "crucial case" in the country's fight against the coronavirus.
Kim, also a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, "inspected several units concerning the national economy" and saw preparations to prevent flooding ahead of the summer monsoon season, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"He urged the agricultural sector and the meteorological observation sector to cooperate in working out foresightedly a plan for preventing the natural damage, and stressed the need for other sectors to fully support it," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the anniversary of his death, state media reported Thursday, dismissing rumors about his health.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where Kim Il-sung's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, a day after rumors surfaced in South Korea that Kim fell unconscious after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and his uncle Kim Pyong-il had forced him from power.
"Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun at 0:00 on Thursday," the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea's paper reports on coronavirus situations in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Thursday ran detailed reports about recent spikes in coronavirus infections in South Korea.
In an article with a headline mentioning South Korea's coronavirus conditions, a rarity, the Rodong Sinmun provided information on the latest COVID-19 confirmed cases in the South.
"Reports show that a huge stir is being caused as the number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea has spiked," the paper said, mentioning the number of confirmed cases here for Tuesday.
------------
N. Korea stresses 'comradely' and 'strategic' relations with Vietnam
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday stressed the importance of its "comradely" and "strategic" ties with Vietnam as it marked the anniversary of a summit between their leaders about six decades earlier.
"The friendly and cooperative relations between North Korea and Vietnam have evolved into uniquely comradely and strategic ties of today," the North's foreign ministry said in a posting on its official website.
The ministry added that the relations between the two countries will reach the highest point in the future amid deep interest of their respective leaders and parties.
(END)
-
