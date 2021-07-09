Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
N. Korea hit recently with greater volatility in prices, exchange rate: ministry
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is faced with greater volatility in foreign exchange rates and prices of goods, the unification ministry said Monday, amid economic challenges fueled by the protracted coronavirus pandemic.
"The government is keeping an eye on the volatility of major economic indices, including the prices of goods and currency exchange," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
"We believe that such indices have become more volatile recently," she said.
S. Korea's intelligence agency dismisses rumors over N.K. leader's health as 'groundless'
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main intelligence agency said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to be handling state affairs "normally," rejecting rumors that he fell unconscious due to health problems.
Earlier in the day, rumors spread that Kim remains unconscious after suffering cerebral hemorrhage and that a coup led by his uncle Kim Pyong-il has forced him from power.
"We determine that the speculation about Kim's health is groundless," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement sent to reporters. "As far as we have figured out, Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting all day long on June 29 and has carried out state affairs normally as head of state."
S. Korea's atomic energy think tank exposed to presumed N. Korean hacking for 12 days: NIS
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national think tank on nuclear power has been exposed to a hacking attack presumably launched by North Korea, but no major data was leaked, the state spy agency said Thursday.
"An investigation is underway after receiving a damage report from the Atomic Energy Research Institute on June 1. ... It was exposed (possibly) to North Korea for about 12 days," Rep. Ha Tae-keung, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters, citing a briefing from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
"It is presumed to have been done by North Korea," other officials also said, adding, "No core technology data was leaked."
