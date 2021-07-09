S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced Friday it will place the greater Seoul area under the toughest social distancing rules of Level 4 as concerns of a fourth wave of new COVID-19 outbreaks over the summer grow stronger.
The decision to implement Level 4 guidelines in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, 40 kilometers west of the capital, Monday for two weeks was reached in an interagency COVID-19 response meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.
Under Level 4 rules, gatherings of more than two people will be banned after 6 p.m. Demonstrations will also be restricted, although the government will allow one-person protests.
Weddings and funerals can only be joined by relatives. Entertainment establishments, including night clubs, will be ordered to shut down, while restaurants will be allowed to have dine-in customers until 10 p.m.
The decision was made in light of a recent surge in new virus cases across the country, with a concerning number of outbreaks reported in the capital area. On Thursday, South Korea reported 1,275 cases, the highest daily COVID-19 tally since the nation reported its first case in early 2020.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said that South Korea "is at a stage of entering the fourth wave" and the worst is yet to come.
In the worst-case scenario, the nation's daily new infections could stand at 2,140 late this month, Jeong said. Unless things get worse, she warned, the average daily new infections could stand at 1,400 in late July.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence