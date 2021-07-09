Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 July 09, 2021

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 27/22 Cloudy 10

Suwon 30/23 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 80

Gangneung 27/22 Heavy Rain 60

Jeonju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 70

Jeju 30/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/22 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 28/23 Heavy Rain 60

