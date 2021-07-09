Seoul stocks open lower amid virus resurgence
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday as the country decided to impose a semi-lockdown in the greater Seoul area, a hotbed for the recent spike in the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.3 points, or 0.72 percent, to trade at 3,229.38 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI came off to a lackluster start, as the country decided to raise its virus restrictions in the wider Seoul area to the highest level.
The announcement came after the country added 1,275 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the highest ever since the virus first hit the country on Jan. 20, 2020.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.38 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.65 percent.
Pharmaceutical top cap Samsung Biologics rose 0.46 percent, but internet portal operator Naver retreated 0.95 percent. Giant chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.47 percent.
The country's largest automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,146.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
