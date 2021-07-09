Unification minister voices strong regret over PPP leader's call for abolition of his ministry
All News 10:31 July 09, 2021
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed strong regret Friday after the chief of the main opposition People Power Party suggested a need to abolish the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok raised the suggestion during a radio interview earlier in the day, saying it is inefficient to separate the duties of the foreign ministry and the unification ministry.
"I would like to ask whether Chairman Lee Jun-seok's remarks represent the party's opinion," Lee said. "If that is the case, it is very regrettable."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
Most Saved
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence