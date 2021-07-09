K-pop powerhouse JYP teases new girl group debut in 2022
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- JYP Entertainment, the agency-label behind K-pop girl groups like ITZY, TWICE and Wonder Girls, is poised to launch a new all-female act next year.
The company, which recently posted a new teaser image and video for the upcoming launch, said the new act is set to debut in February next year.
JYP said it has formed a new business unit dedicated to the girl group, comprising officials who helped scout and train members of Wonder Girls, 2AM, 2PM and TWICE.
As part of a pre-debut scheme, JYP is set to start selling a limited version of the new girl group's debut single starting next week. The package, which consists of a physical album, a photo book and other miscellaneous merchandise, will be shipped in line with the group's debut.
It will be the first all-female act JYP will be showcasing in three years. In February 2019, the company introduced four-piece act ITZY, which recently made its first entry on the Billboard's main albums chart.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
