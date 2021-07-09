Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus crisis next Monday

All News 11:04 July 09, 2021

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold an emergency inter-agency meeting to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in the greater Seoul area early next week, his office said Friday.

Moon instructed that the session be convened Monday, and it will be joined by the mayors of Seoul and Incheon and the Gyeonggi Province governor, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Earlier Friday, health authorities reported more than 1,300 additional infections across South Korea amid the rapid spread of the delta variant especially in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The government announced a decision to raise social distancing restrictions to the highest level in the area with a population of around 25 million.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

