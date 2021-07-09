2 KBO players test positive for COVID-19

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the game between the Dinos and the Kiwoom Heroes set to take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Friday evening will be rescheduled for a later date. Another game in Seoul, between the LG Twins and the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, has also been canceled out of precaution, because the Dinos faced the Bears at Jamsil on Tuesday and Wednesday.

