BTS compilation album certified million-seller in Japan
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese-language album by superband BTS has received a million-seller certification in Japan, the group's agency said Friday.
"BTS, The Best," the seven-piece band's album released in the Asian country in June, received the certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, according to Big Hit Music.
It is the first million-seller certified album in Japan this year.
For BTS, it is their first album to receive the million-seller certification by the industry association. The group in 2019 received a million-seller certification for a single with its 10th Japanese EP "Lights/Boy With Luv," becoming the first overseas male act to receive the certification with a single.
"BTS, The Best" carries 23 tracks, including the group's Japanese-language songs, such as "Film Out," "Your Eyes Tell" and "Crystal Snow." It also includes Japanese versions of the band's Korean songs, like "Fake Love," "Idol" and "On."
The album has topped the Oricon's weekly album category for three straight weeks, according to the latest data by the key Japanese music chart tracker.
BTS, meanwhile, is set to release a physical album of its Billboard No. 1 hit "Butter" later in the day. The EP also includes the new song "Permission to Dance," the septet's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
U.S. informed in advance of plan to use martial law troops to quell Gwangju uprising: declassified documents
-
(URGENT) Moon instructs gov't to mobilize military, police, more civil servants to trace COVID-19 infections
-
BTS, TXT make splash on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart
-
S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
S. Korea to announce new virus curbs for greater Seoul area on Friday
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose toughest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area amid virus resurgence
-
(URGENT) S. Korea to impose strictest Level 4 distancing scheme in greater Seoul area for 2 weeks Monday: gov't
-
COVID-19 cases break record for 2nd day, wider Seoul under semi-lockdown